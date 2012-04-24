FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 5 years ago

Illinois Tool profit lifted by machinery, energy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) posted quarterly profit on Tuesday that beat expectations and raised its 2012 forecast as strong machinery and energy markets offset weakness in Europe and consumer electronics.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $486 million, or $1.00 per share, down from $623 million, or $1.24 per share, a year before, when one-time items boosted results.

Earnings from continuing operations were 97 cents a share, 2 cents ahead of estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 6 percent to $4.55 billion, meeting Wall Street estimates. ITW showed double digit revenue gains in its transportation and power systems businesses, while construction products and food equipment sales were relatively flat.

European sales were down but within expectations, ITW said, and growth in China and Australia was moderating.

ITW raised its full-year profit forecast to reflect improving business conditions and this year’s expected stock buybacks. It forecast sales up 5 percent to 7 percent, trimming the top of the range by 1 percentage point.

It said it expects 2012 profit from continuing operations between $4.14 a share and $4.38 a share, up from its earlier range of $4.02 to $4.26 per share. Analysts have been expecting $4.15 a share.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid

