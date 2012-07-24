FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois Tool reports higher quarterly profit
July 24, 2012 / 12:17 PM / in 5 years

Illinois Tool reports higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) reported higher quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday as growth in North American markets offset weakness in international markets.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $881 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $499 million, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

Profit from continuing operations came to $1.11 per share.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
