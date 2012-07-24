FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Illinois Tool beats estimate, but cuts outlook
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 24, 2012 / 12:32 PM / 5 years ago

Illinois Tool beats estimate, but cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as growth in North American markets offset sluggish demand in international markets, but cut its full-year sales and earnings forecast.

The diversified manufacturer of construction materials, welding equipment and restaurant supplies reported net earnings of $881 million, or $1.85 per share, compared with $499 million, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

Profit from continuing operations came to $1.11 per share, 1 cent above average Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 1 percent to $4.66 billion, but came in below estimates of $4.86 billion. Revenue from North America was up, while China and Europe showed lower sales.

ITW, which gets almost one-third of sales from Europe, said the strong dollar was a bigger headwind than expected, adding that international sales were expected to remain sluggish.

ITW now expects 2012 profit from continuing operations of $4.03 to $4.19 a share, lowering the midpoint of its range by 15 cents. Analysts expected 2012 profit of $4.18 a share.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.