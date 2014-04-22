FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITW posts higher-than-expected profit, raises outlook
April 22, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

ITW posts higher-than-expected profit, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) posted better-than-expected results on Tuesday, and raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing strong sales of components to the auto industry.

The Glenview, Illinois-based diversified manufacturer, which makes everything from vehicle parts to food service equipment to arc welding tools, reported a profit from continuing operations of $473 million, or $1.01 a share, up from $354 million, or 88 cents a share, in the comparable period last year.

The results from continuing operations excluded income from its decorative surfaces business, which has been sold.

On that basis, analysts on average expected a profit of 98 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales grew 4 percent to $3.6 billion, the company said, driven by a 13 percent increase in sales to the global auto industry. Sales growth was especially dramatic in China, now the world’s No. 1 car market, where revenue jumped 28 percent.

ITW also raised its full-year outlook, saying it now expects to earn a profit in the range of $4.45 to $4.65 a share, up from a previous range of $4.30 to $4.50 a share.

In premarket trading, ITW shares were up 2.2 percent.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Detroit; Editing by Nick Zieminski

