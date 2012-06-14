FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexican watchdog OKs Televisa-Iusacell tie-up
June 14, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Mexican watchdog OKs Televisa-Iusacell tie-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog said on Thursday it had approved with conditions broadcaster Televisa’s bid for half of cell phone company Iusacell, allowing for a stronger rival to tycoon Carlos Slim in the mobile market after a 14-month bumpy ride.

Regulators, however, imposed several conditions on both companies that if not met will result in fines of up to 10 percent of annual revenue.

Televisa, the country’s top television company, in April 2011 offered $1.6 billion for half of Iusacell, a company with less than 5 percent of the mobile phone market in Mexico.

Cofeco blocked the tie-up in a 3-to-2 vote in January because of concerns about an alliance between Televisa’s boss, Emilio Azcarraga, and fellow TV mogul Ricardo Salinas, who owns No. 2 broadcaster TV Azteca (AZTECACPO.MX), as well as Iusacell.

Regulators argued the deal would create an incentive for the pair to fix advertising prices in anything from television spots to content downloaded on smartphones.

Televisa and Grupo Salinas, the holding of Iusacell, proposed alternatives to ease regulators concerns, the Federal Competition Commission, or Cofeco, said in a release.

If over the course of 24 months Mexico fails to successfully auction new television frequencies, the Televisa-Iusacell tie-up will be automatically dissolved.

Mexico’s telecom watchdog Cofetel this week published the frequencies it plans to auction to create up to two new nationwide channels, the first step of a long-awaited plan to boost competition in the broadcast television market.

Reporting By Cyntia Barrera Diaz; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
