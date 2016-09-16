OfficeFirst eyes Frankfurt listing before year-end

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Real estate company IVG's OfficeFirst Immobilien said it aimed to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange before the end of the year.

Its initial public offering (IPO) will include new shares worth around 450 million euros as well as existing stock held by IVG, OfficeFirst said in a statement on Friday.

Sources had told Reuters on Thursday that IVG would list its core activities after negotiations about a sale to private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) collapsed.

Sources have also said that OfficeFirst was looking for a stock market valuation of about 1.5 billion euros.

OfficeFirst manages a commercial property portfolio worth 3.25 billion euros, the bulk of IVG's assets, including The Squaire office development at Frankfurt airport.

($1 = 0.8900 euros)