Protesting Ivory Coast troops enter state TV station in Bouake
November 18, 2014 / 6:03 PM / 3 years ago

Protesting Ivory Coast troops enter state TV station in Bouake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Soldiers protesting against unpaid wages entered state television and radio headquarters in Ivory Coast’s second city of Bouake on Tuesday but failed to broadcast a statement after staff fled, a journalist and security guard said.

Former rebels now in the army set up barricades and blocked streets in several Ivorian towns on Monday and witnesses said the soldiers in Bouake had wanted to broadcast a message rejecting the defense minister’s earlier pledge to meet some of their demands.

Residents in the towns of Korhogo and Daloa also reported hearing bursts of gunfire.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Lewis and Alison Williams

