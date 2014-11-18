Protesting Ivory Coast troops enter state TV station in Bouake

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Soldiers protesting against unpaid wages entered state television and radio headquarters in Ivory Coast’s second city of Bouake on Tuesday but failed to broadcast a statement after staff fled, a journalist and security guard said.

Former rebels now in the army set up barricades and blocked streets in several Ivorian towns on Monday and witnesses said the soldiers in Bouake had wanted to broadcast a message rejecting the defense minister’s earlier pledge to meet some of their demands.

Residents in the towns of Korhogo and Daloa also reported hearing bursts of gunfire.