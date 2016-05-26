FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast arrests man suspected of link to Grand Bassam hotel attack
May 26, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Ivory Coast arrests man suspected of link to Grand Bassam hotel attack

A police cordon is seen around the hotel Etoile du Sud following an attack by gunmen from al Qaeda's North African branch, in Grand Bassam, Ivory Coast, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast authorities arrested a man on Thursday suspected of transporting weapons for an attack that killed 19 people at the beach resort of Grand Bassam in March, according to national television.

“The driver who transported the weapons was arrested Thursday. He is currently being interrogated in the police station,” said a presenter on national television.

No other details were given. Reuters could not immediately verify the statement and the police were not available for comment.

Gunmen shot swimmers and sunbathers before storming into several hotels in Grand Bassam, 40 km (25 miles) from the commercial capital, Abidjan, on March 13. Al Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.

About 17 people have been arrested in connection with the attacks, although the suspected ringleader, Kounta Dallah, remains at large.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Peter Cooney

