Ivory Coast security forces 'neutralize six terrorists', minister says

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s security forces “neutralized six terrorists” on Sunday after a deadly attack on a beach resort town that left around a dozen people dead, Interior Minister Hamed Bakayoko said.
”Three hotels in Grand Bassam were attacked this Sunday by armed men. Security and defense forces intervened immediately and were able to neutralize six terrorists. The clean-up operation is under way,“ he said on state television.”
