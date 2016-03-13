France's Hollande denounces 'cowardly' Ivory Coast attack

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Sunday denounced a “cowardly attack” on Sunday that killed at least ten people including a French man and several members of the security forces at the resort town of Grand Bassam in Ivory Coast.

“France will bring its logistical support and intelligence to Ivory Coast to find the attackers. It will pursue and intensify its cooperation with its partners in the fight against terrorism,” Hollande said in a statement.