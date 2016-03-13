FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande denounces 'cowardly' Ivory Coast attack
March 13, 2016 / 6:57 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande denounces 'cowardly' Ivory Coast attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Sunday denounced a “cowardly attack” on Sunday that killed at least ten people including a French man and several members of the security forces at the resort town of Grand Bassam in Ivory Coast.

“France will bring its logistical support and intelligence to Ivory Coast to find the attackers. It will pursue and intensify its cooperation with its partners in the fight against terrorism,” Hollande said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

