Death toll in Ivory Coast militant attack rises to 18: government
#World News
March 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Death toll in Ivory Coast militant attack rises to 18: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The casualty toll in an attack by Islamist militants on a beach resort in Ivory Coast rose to 15 civilians and three members of the country’s special forces killed and 33 people wounded, Interior Minister Hamed Bakayoko said.

Three Islamist militants who stormed the resort in the town of Grand Bassam east of the commercial capital Abidjan were also killed, he said at the end of a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Toby Chopra

