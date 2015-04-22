FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Heineken, CFAO to build $164 mln brewery in Ivory Coast
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 22, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Heineken, CFAO to build $164 mln brewery in Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plastic container with empty bottles of Heineken beers are pictured among beer kegs outside a restaurant in Singapore August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Heineken NV (HEIN.AS), the world’s third largest brewer, and Africa-focused trading firm CFAO CFAO.PA will invest 100 billion CFA francs ($163.52 million) to build a brewery in Ivory Coast, a Heineken company official said on Wednesday.

The brewery will have the capacity to produce 1.6 million hectolitres of beer annually and will enter production towards the end of next year, said Siep Hiemstra, Heineken’s president for Africa and the Middle East.

“We’ll be operational in a year and a half and I hope that we’ll be able to taste a good beer around Christmas, in December 2016,” he told journalists in the commercial capital Abidjan following a meeting with Prime Minister Daniel Kablan Duncan.

Hiemstra said the brewery would primarily produce beer for the domestic market in Ivory Coast and Heineken would try to source ingredients within the country.

Following a brief 2011 civil war, Ivory Coast has emerged from a decade-long political crisis as one of Africa’s fastest growing economies.

“We estimate that Ivory Coast offers great potential for the development of beer consumption,” Hiemstra said.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.