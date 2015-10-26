Ivory Coast presidential candidates recognizes Ouattara victory

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast presidential candidate Bertin Konan Kouadio, one of six challengers in a weekend vote, conceded victory to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara on Monday, backing away from his earlier allegation that the process was marred by fraud.

“According to results in our possession, it seems clear that Alassane Ouattara is winning the majority of votes necessary for his re-election,” Konan Kouadio told journalists. “I would therefore like to offer him my congratulations.”