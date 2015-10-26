FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast presidential candidates recognizes Ouattara victory
October 26, 2015 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast presidential candidates recognizes Ouattara victory

Independent candidate Kouadio Konan Bertin shakes hands with supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally, ahead of the October 25 presidential election, in Abidjan October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast presidential candidate Bertin Konan Kouadio, one of six challengers in a weekend vote, conceded victory to incumbent President Alassane Ouattara on Monday, backing away from his earlier allegation that the process was marred by fraud.

“According to results in our possession, it seems clear that Alassane Ouattara is winning the majority of votes necessary for his re-election,” Konan Kouadio told journalists. “I would therefore like to offer him my congratulations.”

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

