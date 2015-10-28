FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Ouattara says peaceful poll means crisis in past
#World News
October 28, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara says peaceful poll means crisis in past

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara, who scored a landslide election victory at the weekend, said on Wednesday that the peaceful vote, the first presidential poll since a 2011 civil war, would allow the country to move on after years of turmoil.

“This signifies that the page has been completely turned on the crisis that we went through and we can truly dedicate ourselves to the future,” he said in his first post-victory public statement, which was broadcast on state television.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Louise Ireland

