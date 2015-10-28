Ivory Coast's Ouattara says peaceful poll means crisis in past

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara, who scored a landslide election victory at the weekend, said on Wednesday that the peaceful vote, the first presidential poll since a 2011 civil war, would allow the country to move on after years of turmoil.

“This signifies that the page has been completely turned on the crisis that we went through and we can truly dedicate ourselves to the future,” he said in his first post-victory public statement, which was broadcast on state television.