Ivory Coast's Ouattara secures second term in landslide poll win

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara won a blowout poll victory and a second five-year term in office in a weekend vote intended to draw a line under years of turmoil and a 2011 civil war, the elections commission announced on Wednesday.

Ouattara won a total of 2,118,229 votes, or 83.66 percent of ballots cast, President of the Independent Electoral Commission Youssouf Bakayoko announced at a press conference. Sunday’s vote had a turnout of 54.63 percent, he said.