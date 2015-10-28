FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Ouattara secures second term in landslide poll win
October 28, 2015 / 4:48 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara secures second term in landslide poll win

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara of the Rally of the Houphouetists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party and his wife Dominique prepare to cast their votes at a polling station during a presidential election in Abidjan, Ivory Coast October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara won a blowout poll victory and a second five-year term in office in a weekend vote intended to draw a line under years of turmoil and a 2011 civil war, the elections commission announced on Wednesday.

Ouattara won a total of 2,118,229 votes, or 83.66 percent of ballots cast, President of the Independent Electoral Commission Youssouf Bakayoko announced at a press conference. Sunday’s vote had a turnout of 54.63 percent, he said.

Reporting by Joe Bavier and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Michael Perry

