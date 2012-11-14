Ivory Coast's Ouattara dissolves government

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara smiles after a meeting with France's President at the Elysee Palace in Paris July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara dissolved his government on Wednesday ahead of a planned government reshuffle, the secretary general of the president’s office said.

“The president of the republic ... ended the functions of the members of the government,” Amadou Gon Coulibaly announced following a cabinet meeting.

It was not immediately clear when the new government would be named in the world’s top cocoa producer.