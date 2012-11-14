FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast's Ouattara dissolves government
#World News
November 14, 2012 / 11:44 AM / in 5 years

Ivory Coast's Ouattara dissolves government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara smiles after a meeting with France's President at the Elysee Palace in Paris July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara dissolved his government on Wednesday ahead of a planned government reshuffle, the secretary general of the president’s office said.

“The president of the republic ... ended the functions of the members of the government,” Amadou Gon Coulibaly announced following a cabinet meeting.

It was not immediately clear when the new government would be named in the world’s top cocoa producer.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly and Joe Bavier; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
