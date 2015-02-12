Ivory Coast launches enrollment for universal healthcare scheme

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast launched enrollment for a planned universal healthcare program on Thursday with initial government financing of 20 billion CFA francs ($34.67 million), the scheme’s director said.

The West African nation is expecting 4 million people to sign up this year, in a country where officials say less than five percent of the population is covered by health insurance.

The insurance will eventually be compulsory for the country’s 23 million inhabitants, requiring a monthly contribution of 1,000 CFA francs for every person over the age of five years.

Low-cost treatment of basic health problems is due to begin in September before expanding next year.

“Universal health coverage is a need. It’s a necessity. We must create a foundation of solidarity,” Karim Bamba, the general director of the National Health Insurance Fund said at the program’s launch.