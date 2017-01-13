FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast army mutineers strike deal with government over bonuses
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 11:16 PM / 7 months ago

Ivory Coast army mutineers strike deal with government over bonuses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YAMOUSSOUKRO (Reuters) - Disgruntled soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government late on Friday in a dispute over bonus payments that had threatened to reignite a nationwide army mutiny, negotiators for the mutineers said.

The deal was struck between the soldiers and a government delegation headed by Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi during negotiations in the country's second-largest city, Bouake.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by James Dalgleish

