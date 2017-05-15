FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ivory Coast soldiers block main border crossing with Burkina Faso
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 5:06 PM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast soldiers block main border crossing with Burkina Faso

Mutinying soldiers gesture as they stand guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017.Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighboring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.

"It's today that it's really started on the border with Burkina Faso. Many trucks are blocked," Adama Toure, head of the association, said, referring to the border north of the Ivorian town of Ouangolodougou. Local residents and truck drivers also confirmed the closure.

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.