3 months ago
Mutinous soldiers shoot, wound three in Ivory Coast second city
#World News
May 13, 2017 / 3:26 PM / 3 months ago

Mutinous soldiers shoot, wound three in Ivory Coast second city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast's second city Bouake shot and wounded three demobilized former rebels on Saturday, a spokesman for the mutineers said, amid a nationwide revolt within the army over bonus payments.

Disgruntled soldiers cut off access to Bouake and took control of the city earlier in the day.

Spokesman Sergeant Seydou Kone said they had opened fire to prevent the former rebels, who went through a disarmament program following the country's 2011 civil war, from staging their own protest march.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

