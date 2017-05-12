FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast holds emergency security meeting amid soldiers' revolt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's national security council held an emergency meeting on Friday, a defense ministry source said, after disgruntled soldiers left their barracks and staged a revolt over a bonus payment dispute.

Soldiers in several towns and cities across the country went into the streets and fired gun shots in the air.

The council includes President Alassane Ouattara, the defense and interior ministers and the senior leadership of the West African nation's security forces.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by RIchard Lough

