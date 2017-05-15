FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Businesses, banks closed in Ivory Coast cocoa hub Daloa: residents
May 15, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 3 months ago

Businesses, banks closed in Ivory Coast cocoa hub Daloa: residents

Reuters Staff

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Cocoa businesses, banks and government buildings in Ivory Coast's western cocoa hub, Daloa, were shut on Monday, residents said, amid gunfire linked to a four-day nationwide army mutiny.

"All businesses are closed here in Daloa. The banks are closed and so are the cocoa buying businesses," said Aka Marcel, a farmer cooperative manager in Daloa. "The soldiers are in the streets on foot and on motorbikes. They're shooting in the air."

Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Janet Lawrence

