Ivory Coast government maintains 'firm line' on mutiny: spokesman
#World News
May 15, 2017 / 2:48 PM / 3 months ago

Ivory Coast government maintains 'firm line' on mutiny: spokesman

Mutinying soldiers stand in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast May 15, 2017.Luc Gnago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast authorities will maintain a "firm line" faced with a four-day nationwide army mutiny, government spokesman Bruno Kone said on Monday, as the revolt spread, paralyzing much of the West African cocoa grower.

"The government has taken a firm line and it will maintain this line," he told Reuters, adding that, while no negotiations were under way with the soldiers, "discussions were continuing" even as a military operation against them was ongoing.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Alison Williams

