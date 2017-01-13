FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Heavy gunfire in Ivory Coast as government in talks with mutinying soldiers
#World News
January 13, 2017 / 6:05 PM / 7 months ago

Heavy gunfire in Ivory Coast as government in talks with mutinying soldiers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's second-largest city, Bouake, on Friday as government ministers were in talks with leaders of last week's army mutiny, witnesses and a negotiator for the disgruntled soldiers said.

"(The ministers) aren't paying. They won't pay," the negotiator for the mutineers told Reuters from inside the house where the talks were taking place. Sustained gunfire was heard on the line.

Reporting by Ange Aboa, Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Angus MacSwan

