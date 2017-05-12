FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Gunfire heard at Ivory Coast military headquarters: army source
#World News
May 12, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 3 months ago

Gunfire heard at Ivory Coast military headquarters: army source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gunfire broke out on Friday at Ivory Coast's military headquarters in the commercial capital Abidjan, an army officer said, as soldiers reacted to a decision by some leaders of a group of mutineers to drop demands for bonus payments.

"There's shooting at the general staff. I wasn't able to enter," said the officer, who works at the headquarters located in the center of the city.

Earlier, soldiers in Bouake city fired guns into the air to protest the agreement some of their colleagues made over bonus payments, witnesses said.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Hugh Lawson

