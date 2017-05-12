Gunfire heard at Ivory Coast military headquarters: army source

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gunfire broke out on Friday at Ivory Coast's military headquarters in the commercial capital Abidjan, an army officer said, as soldiers reacted to a decision by some leaders of a group of mutineers to drop demands for bonus payments.

"There's shooting at the general staff. I wasn't able to enter," said the officer, who works at the headquarters located in the center of the city.

Earlier, soldiers in Bouake city fired guns into the air to protest the agreement some of their colleagues made over bonus payments, witnesses said.