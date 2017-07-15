FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen attack military bases in Ivory Coast cities Abidjan, Korhogo
#World News
July 15, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a minute ago

Gunmen attack military bases in Ivory Coast cities Abidjan, Korhogo

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked military bases in Ivory Coast's main city of Abidjan and the northern city of Korhogo on Saturday, but were repulsed, a senior military official said.

"There was an attack overnight at Abobo (north Abidjan), but there were no deaths. In Korhogo, three of the assailants were killed," Colonel Zakaria Kone, commander of the Abobo camp, told Reuters. "The situation is now calm."

(This version of the story corrects the spelling of Korhogo throughout)

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens

