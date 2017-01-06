Gunfire heard in northern Ivory Coast city of Korhogo

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Residents of Ivory Coast's northern city of Korhogo reported hearing sporadic gunfire on Friday as military sources said some soldiers there had rallied to an uprising over unpaid bonuses and demands for pay increases.

Disgruntled soldiers seized control of Ivory Coast's second-largest city, Bouake, earlier on Friday, and were also patrolling in Daloa, a key trading hub for the country's world-leading cocoa sector.