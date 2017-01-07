FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ivory Coast defense minister in Bouake for talks with mutineers
#World News
January 7, 2017 / 2:00 PM / 7 months ago

Ivory Coast defense minister in Bouake for talks with mutineers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast (Reuters) - Ivory Coast Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi arrived in Bouake, the country's second largest city, on Saturday to meet with disgruntled soldiers behind a revolt that has spread across the West African nation.

"I came, as promised, to meet with our brothers. I am there to reassure them, as the president asked me to," he said before meeting with the mutineers. "We are going to listen and find a solution."

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Tim Cocks and John Stonestreet

