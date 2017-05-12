Soldiers shoot, block roads in northern Ivory Coast city: resident

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Soldiers fired shots and sealed off roads leading into the northern Ivory Coast town of Odienne on Friday, a local resident said, as anger at a decision by some leaders of a group of army mutineers to drop demands for bonus payments appeared to spread around the country.

"At around 8 a.m. (0800 GMT) some shots were fired in town. And I've just heard shots fired south of town," said the resident. "You can't enter or exit the city."