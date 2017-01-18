FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ivory Coast's main port reopens as unrest eases
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 6:18 PM / 7 months ago

Ivory Coast's main port reopens as unrest eases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's main port in the commercial capital Abidjan reopened on Wednesday after it was temporarily shut down by protesting gendarmes officers earlier in the day, the port's management said.

"The managing director of the Autonomous Port of Abidjan would like to reassure all operators and customers of the port of Abidjan that the situation has returned to normal," read a statement released by the port authority.

Reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

