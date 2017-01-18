FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ivory Coast president calls for talks with security services
#World News
January 18, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 7 months ago

Ivory Coast president calls for talks with security services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara ordered his defense minister and the heads of the army, police and gendarmes on Wednesday to hold talks with members of the security forces to discuss grievances in a bid to end two weeks of unrest.

"The President of the Republic ... asks all soldiers, gendarmes, police, customs officers, forestry service agents and prison guards to facilitate the return of calm," government spokesman Bruno Kone said following a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Ed Cropley

