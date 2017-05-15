FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast second port city, San Pedro
May 15, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 3 months ago

Heavy gunfire erupts in Ivory Coast second port city, San Pedro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Heavy gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's second port city, San Pedro, on Monday, residents said, as a four-day nationwide army mutiny spread despite government threats the restore order with a military operation.

"The mutineers are in San Pedro. They are everywhere. There is heavy gunfire. Everyone is closing shop and heading home," said a cocoa exporter based in the city. The gunfire was confirmed by three other residents.

Reporting by Ange Aboa and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Toby Chopra

