3 months ago
Five people shot during anti-mutiny march in Ivory Coast -witness
May 14, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 3 months ago

Five people shot during anti-mutiny march in Ivory Coast -witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - At least five people were wounded by gunfire during protests against an army mutiny in Ivory Coast's second city, Bouake, on Sunday, according to a witness, as popular opposition to the three-day revolt over bonus payments grew.

The witness saw five people being treated for gunshots at Bouake's main hospital following an attempt by city residents to stage a protest march. Two other protesters, who had been beaten, were also being treated.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Catherine Evans

