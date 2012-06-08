UN says 7 peacekeepers killed in Ivory Coast

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Seven United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an ambush in Ivory Coast on Friday while on patrol near the country’s western border with neighboring Liberia, spokespersons for Ivory Coast’s U.N. mission said.

“According to the provisional death toll, seven blue helmets were killed in an ambush ... seven blue helmets from Niger,” Sylvie van den Wildenberg, spokesperson for the mission known by its acronym UNOCI.