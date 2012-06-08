FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN says 7 peacekeepers killed in Ivory Coast
#World News
June 8, 2012 / 8:29 PM / 5 years ago

UN says 7 peacekeepers killed in Ivory Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Seven United Nations peacekeepers were killed in an ambush in Ivory Coast on Friday while on patrol near the country’s western border with neighboring Liberia, spokespersons for Ivory Coast’s U.N. mission said.

“According to the provisional death toll, seven blue helmets were killed in an ambush ... seven blue helmets from Niger,” Sylvie van den Wildenberg, spokesperson for the mission known by its acronym UNOCI.

Reporting By Joe Bavier in Abidjan and Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

