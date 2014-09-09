Ivory Coast politicians at odds over electoral commission

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - The main opposition alliance in Ivory Coast accused the ruling coalition on Tuesday of breaking its word about who will serve on an electoral commission, a dispute that could imperil efforts to recover from war.

The ruling RHDP coalition is over-represented on the commission’s executive elected on Friday to oversee presidential elections set for late 2015, said Danièle Boni Claverie, vice-president of the opposition Alliance of Democratic Forces.

The opposition suspended its participation in the body on Monday but Claverie said it remains committed to participating in the commission’s work.

“This does not mean that our representatives are quitting the commission .... We hope that the government, in the greater interest of Ivorians, will change its position,” she said.

The opposition coalition is led by the Ivorian Popular Front (FPI), the party of former President Laurent Gbagbo whose refusal to step down after losing an election in 2010 sparked a brief civil war.

Gbagbo faces war crimes charges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague for his alleged role in violence that left 3,000 people dead.

The FPI boycotted parliamentary and local elections in 2011 and 2013 respectively and many fear a boycott in 2015 would undermine the credibility of the election. The FPI has yet to say if it will field a candidate.