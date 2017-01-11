FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Ivory Coast's Ouattara slims down government in modest reshuffle
#World News
January 11, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

Ivory Coast's Ouattara slims down government in modest reshuffle

Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara poses for a picture with his newly formed government, including vice-president Daniel Kablan Duncan and Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, at the presidential palace in Abidjan, Ivory Coast January 11, 2017.Thierry Gouegnon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara named a new and smaller government team on Wednesday, with few changes to top positions, according to a statement read on state-owned television.

Adama Kone and Abdourahmane Cisse - finance and budget ministers respectively - held onto their jobs, as did Agriculture Minister Mamadou Sangafowa Coulibaly.

But Thierry Tanoh, the former CEO of pan-African Ecobank, replaced Adama Toungara as energy minister. Amadou Kone takes over as transport minister from Gaoussou Toure. Trade minister Jean-Louis Billon also lost his post.

Marcel Amon-Tanoh, who was appointed interim foreign affairs minister when Albert Toikeusse Mabri was dismissed in November, will keep that post in the new cabinet.

Despite a two-day mutiny at the weekend that led to the dismissal of the heads of the army, police and gendarmes, Defence Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi and Interior Minister Hamed Bakayoko both kept their jobs also.

The new cabinet has 28 ministers and a secretary of state compared with 35 posts previously. It includes seven new members.

Ouattara named Amadou Gon Coulibaly, a close adviser and senior figure in his RDR party, as prime minister on Tuesday.

Reporting by Joe Bavier and Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Louise Ireland

