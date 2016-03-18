FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former first leady Simone Gbagbo to face trial in Ivory Coast in April
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Former first leady Simone Gbagbo to face trial in Ivory Coast in April

Ivory Coast's former first lady Simone Gbagbo (L) looks on as she attends the first day of her trial at the Palace of Justice in Abidjan December 26, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Ange Aboa

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former first lady of Ivory Coast will go on trial on April 25 for crimes against humanity for her role in a 2011 crisis in which around 3,000 people were killed, her lawyer said on Friday.

Simone Gbagbo, who is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, has already been sentenced to 20 years in jail for crimes including disturbing the peace, organizing armed gangs and undermining state security.

The charges stem from a brief civil war that broke out when her husband, then-president Laurent Gbagbo, refused to accept his defeat by Alassane Ouattara in a 2010 election. He is now accused of crimes against humanity and awaits trial at the ICC.

Ivory Coast refused to transfer Simone Gbagbo to The Hague to face similar charges, however, arguing that she could receive a fair trial in a domestic court.

The Gbagbo trials have reopened divisions in a nation still recovering from years of political turmoil and conflict. Gbagbo supporters claim the legal action is politically motivated.

Reporting by Ange Aboa; writing by Edward McAllister, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.