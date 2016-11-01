ABIDJAN An overwhelming majority of voters in Ivory Coast backed a new constitution in a weekend referendum that was boycotted by the opposition, according to provisional results announced by the elections commission on Tuesday.

The results showed 93.42 percent of voters had supported the new charter. Turnout was 42.41 percent of registered voters, commission president Youssouf Bakayoko said on state-owned television. The vote was marred by scattered incidents of violence.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones)