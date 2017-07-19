FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunfire erupts near police bases in Ivory Coast main city: witnesses
#World News
July 19, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 11 minutes ago

Gunfire erupts near police bases in Ivory Coast main city: witnesses

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Gunfire was heard coming from two police installations in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan late on Wednesday, according to two Reuters witnesses.

Shooting broke out at around 9.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) in the Cocody neighborhood near the national police and gendarmes schools and lasted for around an hour. Sustained gunfire was later heard near the base of the police anti-riot brigade in the Yopougon neighborhood.

Reporting by Joe Bavier, Loucoumane Coulibaly and Ange Aboa; Editing by Sandra Maler

