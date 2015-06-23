FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ivory Coast frees 48 child slaves, arrests traffickers
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
June 23, 2015 / 12:07 AM / 2 years ago

Ivory Coast frees 48 child slaves, arrests traffickers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Police in Ivory Coast freed 48 child slaves in raids on plantations in the country’s Western cocoa belt and arrested 22 people accused of trafficking or exploiting children, Interpol said on Monday.

The children, aged 5 to 16, came from Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso as well as northern Ivory Coast and were liberated in an operation from June 1 to 6 in the country’s western cocoa belt of San Pedro, the international police organization said.

Some of them had been working in the fields for up to a year in extreme conditions that were “seriously jeopardizing their health.”

An official from the International Organization for Migration said that care centers had been set up in the area to give the children medical and psychological assistance.

The arrests were part of a series of planned operations against child trafficking and labor in West Africa, Interpol said.

“We’re sending a very loud message to the plantation owners, and we’re sending a very loud message to the traffickers themselves,” said Michael Moran, Interpol’s Assistant Director of human trafficking and child exploitation services.

“If you traffic these children in, there will be a police response.”

Reporting by Emma Farge and Makini Brice; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.