ABIDJAN An Ivory Coast businessman plans to invest 45 billion CFA francs ($73.75 million) in lagoon bus boats to ease road congestion in the commercial capital Abidjan.

The country is the world's number one producer of cocoa and has one of the most dynamic economies in Africa but Abidjan, a city of 5 million people that spans the Ebrie lagoon, suffers from increasingly severe traffic congestion.

Businessman and former government minister Adama Bictogo said the new company, Société de Transport Lagunaire, would take delivery of two boats from Dutch company Damen and would receive four more in January with a total of 16 by June.

"Ultimately, there will be 40 bus boats on the lagoon to serve the towns and municipalities connected to it," Bictogo said. Each fare will cost 500 francs and Bictogo said he hoped to transport 50,000 passengers per day.

Ivory Coast is emerging from a decade of political turmoil that ended in 2011 and the government of President Alassane Ouattara has placed emphasis on improving the country's infrastructure.

