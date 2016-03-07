FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coffee maker J.M. Smucker names Mark Smucker CEO
March 7, 2016 / 10:07 PM / 2 years ago

Coffee maker J.M. Smucker names Mark Smucker CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - J M Smucker Co, the maker of Folgers coffee and Jif peanut butter, said Mark Smucker has been named the company’s chief executive, effective May 1.

He will succeed Richard Smucker, the company’s chief executive since 2011.

Richard Smucker will become executive chairman of the board, succeeding Timothy Smucker, who will become chairman emeritus and will remain on the board as a non-employee director, the company said on Monday.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

