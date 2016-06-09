J.M. Smucker sales, profit beat on demand for coffee, pet foods

Smucker's preserves and spreads are seen at the Safeway store in Wheaton, Maryland February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

(Reuters) - J.M. Smucker Co’s (SJM.N) quarterly net sales jumped 25 percent, beating analysts’ estimates, as demand rose for its Folgers and Dunkin’ Donuts (DNKN.O) branded coffee and its pet foods.

The company’s shares surged as much as 7.2 percent to a record high of $142.27 in late morning trading on Thursday.

Smucker’s coffee sales in the United States, its biggest market, rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter. Profit in the business surged 39 percent, mainly due to lower green coffee costs and sales of Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cup pods.

The company said it was facing increasing competition in the K-cups market and was offering promotions to stimulate demand.

Smucker will introduce new packaging for its Folgers K-cups, Chief Executive Mark Smucker said on a conference call.

“It (K-cups) has become maybe the most promoted category in total coffee...” said Steve Oakland, the president of Smucker’s U.S. food and beverage business, adding that the company was selling K-cups at a dollar less per box.

Smucker introduced Dunkin’ Donuts K-cup pods in May last year to increase its K-cup offerings, which then yielded higher margins than ground coffee.

Smucker, however, said that more promotions on K-cups had brought down margins on these products to below those on ground coffee.

The company said last month that it would cut prices for its packaged coffee by 6 percent, excluding K-cups. Smucker had effected a similar cut in July last year.

The maker of Jif peanut butter also plans to shut a coffee plant in Harahan, Louisiana and two leased natural foods plants in California in the next 18 months to cut costs.

Smucker reported net income of $191 million, or $1.61 per share, for the quarter ended April 30, compared with a year-earlier loss.

Excluding a tax benefit, Smucker earned $1.44 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $1.81 billion, topping the average estimate of $1.75 billion.

Smucker said its U.S. pet foods business, which includes Meow Mix and Milk-Bone pet foods maker Big Heart Pet Brands, accounted for nearly a third of total sales.

Smucker, which acquired Big Heart last year, said it expected its full-year net sales to fall 1 percent due to the sale of its U.S. canned milk business.

This implies net sales of $7.73 billion for the year ending April, slightly below the average analyst estimate of $7.74 billion.

