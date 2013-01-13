Jaguar to add 800 new UK jobs on soaring Chinese demand

A Jaguar car logo is seen on a vehicle hubcap in central London September 24, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover plans to create 800 new jobs at its Solihull factory in central England as demand for its premium cars rockets in China and elsewhere.

For the first time, demand from China outstripped that of British carmaker JLR’s home market, with sales in China in 2012 rising more than 70 percent to 71,940 cars.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), said on Sunday that total global sales rose 30 percent to over 350,000 vehicles.

JLR said earlier this month that its outlook for 2013 was positive after UK vehicle sales rose almost 20 percent in 2012.

Its next biggest markets are the U.S., Russia and Germany.

The expansion at the Solihull plant would support the introduction of new models in 2013, the company said.

Last week, Japanese carmaker Honda (7267.T) cut around 800 jobs at its plant near Swindon due to falling demand for its vehicles across mainland Europe.