3 months ago
May 23, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicle sales rise 16 percent to record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016.Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Britain's largest automaker, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent rise in sales to a record 604,009 vehicles boosted by demand in China and North America.

The company reported a full-year pre-tax profit of 1.6 billion pounds ($2.08 billion), up 3 percent, on revenue up 9 percent to 24.3 billion pounds.

In the 2017-18 financial year, the company plans to invest more than 4 billion pounds on expanding its product portfolio and its manufacturing capacity and on research and development.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

