FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguar Land Rover, Slovakia to sign agreement on factory this week: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy and Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
Cyber Risk
Ex-manager to face charges in Philippines for cyber heist
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 8, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Jaguar Land Rover, Slovakia to sign agreement on factory this week: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Land Rover Evoque car is seen on the production line inside the Chery Jaguar Land Rover plant before the plant opening ceremony in Changshu, Jiangsu province, October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover and the Slovak government will sign an agreement this week on a production plant in Slovakia, three Slovak government sources said on Tuesday.

JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has chosen the Slovak city of Nitra as the site of a planned factory that should open in 2018 and eventually reach output of 300,000 cars per year.

Slovakia is a euro zone member country with a heavy focus on the automobile industry, including plants owned by Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Kia and Peugeot.

The Slovak Economy Ministry declined to comment, and a spokesman for JLR was not immediately available.

Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka, editing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.