Jaguar recalls 4,195 XF cars in U.S. for potential fuel leak
#U.S.
November 8, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Jaguar recalls 4,195 XF cars in U.S. for potential fuel leak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People inspect the Jaguar XF vehicle during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 14, 2007. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - Jaguar is recalling 4,195 XF cars in the United States to fix a potential fuel leak problem, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of India’s Tata Motors Ltd, is recalling XF cars equipped with 5-liter gasoline engines from model years 2010 through 2012, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The affected vehicles may have a fuel tank fuel outlet flange that could crack, resulting in a leak and possible vehicle fire.

Jaguar has received three field reports and 17 warranty claims worldwide, but no reports of accidents, fires or injuries related to the issue, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.

Customers have reported fuel odor, the check engine light going on and fuel on the ground, and dealer technicians found the cracks in the affected pieces, according to documents filed with the NHTSA.

Dealers will replace the affected part. The recall is expected to begin on or before December 7. (Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
