Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy
TORONTO Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp , which will help it diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Monday it had no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the unit.
"There are no plans to list Jaguar Land Rover," a Tata spokesman told Reuters. "There is no truth in those rumors."
Miner and trader Glencore on Friday hit back with an increased offer of $2.675 billion in cash to buy Australian coal assets from Rio Tinto that earlier this week said it was favoring a Chinese bid.