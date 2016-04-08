FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguar Land Rover in talks to lease Silverstone
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 8, 2016 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Jaguar Land Rover in talks to lease Silverstone

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Jaguar is pictured at at the 37th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2016. Picture taken March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

LONDON (Reuters) - British Grand Prix track Silverstone is in talks to lease the circuit’s property to Jaguar Land Rover, the owners of the Formula One site said after a vote of its members authorized the board to continue discussing the deal.

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, has been considering turning the site into a “heritage center” to show off the company’s cars alongside its offices, a hotel and visitor center, British media have reported.

Members of the British Racing Drivers’ Club (BRDC), which own the central English track and surrounding land, voted on Thursday evening to continue discussions with JLR, the body said in a statement.

“The potential deal ... would align Silverstone with two premier British brands and put the BRDC on a stronger financial footing,” a spokeswoman said.

Jaguar Land Rover did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

JLR could operate the site as an equivalent to locations such as Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz World in London, which offers family days including driving experiences, guided tours and simulated rides, raising extra revenue for the firm.

Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.