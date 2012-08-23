Jakks says Oaktree makes fresh bid for talks

(Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc (JAKK.O) said private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management LP OAKCP.UL made a revised proposal for a confidentiality and standstill merger agreement on August 13, two months after talks collapsed.

Jakks also said it was notified that Oaktree sold its entire stake in the toy company, but that the firm was making a final attempt to resolve the impasse in negotiations.

It seems contradictory that Oaktree has divested its stake and then sent a revised proposal, Ascendiant Capital Markets’ analyst Edward Woo said.

“My guess is Oaktree is probably not interested in Jakks anymore,” Woo said, while conceding it was unclear why a revised proposal was made.

Oaktree could not be immediately reached for comments and Jakks declined to comment further.

Arvind Bhatia of Sterne, Agee & Leach said the developments are puzzling and he doesn’t see the talks going anywhere, as Oaktree had rejected Jakks’s earlier terms and have now lost its leverage by divesting their stock.

Oaktree, which had made a $20 per share bid for the company in 2011, ended talks over the standstill agreement in June after the two parties failed to agree on terms.

Oaktree held about 6 percent of Jakks as of May 15.

Jakks’ shares closed at $16.09 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, about 20 percent below Oaktree’s 2011 bid.